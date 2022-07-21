A teenager who stabbed two people in a fight outside a bar has been found guilty of their murders.

Amrit Jhagra attacked 20-year-old Ryan Theobald in Doncaster town centre in the early hours of 29 January. He then chased and repeatedly stabbed Mr Theobald's friend, 17-year-old Janis Kozlovskis.

Mr Theobald died at the scene. Janis died in hospital.

Jhagra, 19, claimed he was acting in self-defence, but was found guilty of murdering both men after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Det Chief Insp Lee Townley said: "This case lies bare the heart-breaking implications of knife crime, and I am pleased that the jury saw through Jhagra's lies and that he will now face a lengthy time behind bars."

South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of trouble outside a bar on Silver Street in the town centre at around 2:40am on Saturday Credit: Yorkshire Live/MEN Media

The court heard that Mr Theobald and Janis left a bar on Silver Street at around 2.30am on 29 January.

Janis then became involved in a fight with a friend of Jhagra, which Mr Theobald became caught up in.

CCTV footage showed that Jhagra approached Mr Theobald and stabbing him before leaving him lying in the street. As Janis ran down the street, he was chased by Jhagra, who pulled him to the ground and stabbed him multiple times.

Police cordons in Doncaster town centre Credit: ITV Calendar

Emergency services were called, but were unable to save the two victims.

Jhagra, of Cedar Road, went on the run for four days before handing himself in. He will reappear before Sheffield Crown Court on 18 August for sentencing.

In a statement, Janis's family said: "We have lost a loving son and brother. Janis was just coming into adulthood and he had his whole life in front of him.

"As a family, we would like to thank the jury for their guilty verdict. However, Janis is still gone forever. He will never fulfil his hopes and dreams and we as a family will never see the man he would have become.

"It was all tragically taken from us, in a matter of seconds, by the actions of one person, who decided to stab Janis and his friend, Ryan, to death in the middle of the street. More so than ever this just goes to show the devastation that arises from people illegally carrying and using knives, often over the most trivial of incidents.

"Although this offers some form of closure and we know that the defendant will spend many years in jail, we will never get over the loss of Janis."

'He was scared of knives'

Mr Theobald's mother, Lisa, thanked people who had supported the family. She added: "Even with this verdict, nothing will bring my son back.

"As Ryan's family we will forever miss him and seeing the man he would have become.

"Ryan had previously told me he was scared of knives. He had known locally others who had been victims of knife crime. I would implore those who carry knives or blades, for whatever reason, please don't. You are someone's son, brother, loved one, friend."I would not wish what we are going through upon any other family."