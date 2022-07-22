The funeral of legendary BBC presenter Harry Gration will be held on Yorkshire Day, the corporation has announced.

Mr Gration, who anchored the county's regional BBC One news programme Look North for 38 years before his retirement in 2020, died suddenly on 24 June, aged 71.

The news prompted tributes from across the worlds of broadcasting, entertainment, politics and sport.

The BBC has now said that a "thanksgiving service" for the father-of-six will take place at York Minster at 11.30am on 1 August.

A host of public figures, along with former colleagues, are expected to attend.

A BBC spokesperson said: "It is the intention for the cortège to travel down Leeman Road, over Lendal bridge, to come to rest in Duncombe Place by the Minster.

"Press and members of the public are invited to pay their respects but it is anticipated to be exceptionally well attended."

General public access will not be granted until the service concludes at around 2pm.

Among those to pay tribute after Mr Gration died were his former Look North co-presenter Christa Ackroyd posted on Facebook: "Love you forever my friend. Always in my heart. Thinking of you and Helen and the children."

Carol Vorderman, who co-hosted Countdown in Leeds - the same city where Look North is broadcast - wrote on Twitter: "So sad. Spent 26 years making Countdown in Leeds, living there for very many years too.

"Richard Whiteley was the host of ITV Calendar news and Harry was the same on the local BBC. Harry was a wonderful, funny, kind gentleman. This news will break many people's hearts."

There were also tributes from the world of politics. The Morley and Outwood MP Andrea Jenkyns tweeted that Mr Gration was a "true gentleman".

"You will be missed across the whole of Yorkshire," she said.

East Hull MP Karl Turner said: "He was missed when he retired from BBC Yorkshire and he will be very sadly missed by all that knew and loved him."

And the Barnsley MP and former South Yorkshire Mayor, Dan Jarvis, tweeted that he was "terribly sad".

"Harry was a legend and his wit and wisdom will be much missed. Yorkshire will be a lesser place without him," he said.

