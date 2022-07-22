Play Brightcove video

North Yorkshire Police has released recordings of some of the pointless calls it receives

A police force that is among the slowest in the country to answer 999 calls says it is taking longer to respond because of time-wasters – including a man complaining about a late bus.

Most recent data found North Yorkshire Police are answering less than 45% of calls in under 10 seconds.

The only other forces that performed worse were South Yorkshire Police and Durham Constabulary.

Now the force has released examples of some of the non-emergency complaints it receives via 999, which officers say is delaying their response to genuine issues.

In one call a man can be heard saying: "This is an emergency, I've been waiting hours and hours simply for a bus, here in York."

The call handler replies: "You've been waiting for a what sir?" to which the caller says: "I'm an Englishman, this is not acceptable."

Another person to call 999 said: "I've got a chicken outside my front door that won't let me outside the front door. And when I opened the door it attacked me."

On a regular day, North Yorkshire's control room can take up to 300 calls.

Vicky Henderson, force control room deployment manager, said: "It is frustrating because, whilst we are dealing with them, there is someone with a potentially genuine emergency waiting. We're here to help the public so when we get a call that is inappropriate that is frustrating."

