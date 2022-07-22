Play Brightcove video

The remains of houses in South Yorkshire that were reduced to ashes in a fire on the UK's hottest ever day will be knocked down within days, it has been confirmed.

The four properties on Woodland Drive, in Barnsley, were completely gutted in the blaze, which started after a shed caught fire during the heatwave on Tuesday, 19 July.

On Thursday, emergency services confirmed the fire, which started as temperatures in the region hit 40C, was accidental.

Barnsley Council has confirmed the houses will be demolished next week.

A spokesperson said: "Clearance of the site will continue this weekend and demolition is planned to commence from Monday."

The scene after a blaze in Barnsley, South Yorkshire amid scorching temperatures. Credit: PA

The fire was one of numerous blazes across the county which led to emergency services declaring a major incident.

Other houses in Maltby, Clayton village and Kiveton Park were also destroyed.

Over £25,000 has been raised to support those most affected on Woodland Drive.

In a statement Barnsley Council said: "Alongside our partners in the emergency services and Berneslai Homes, we will continue to provide support to these people, making sure they receive immediate and longer-term support.

"We would also like to say a big thank you to the residents that came together to provide aid to those affected. This really highlights the amazing community spirit that we have in Barnsley.

"The council will be working with South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue and South Yorkshire Police to make the site safe and secure, to allow a full investigation to take place."

Meanwhile, the local MP Miriam Cates said: "We must do all we can to look out for the people living in our communities, and I will continue liaising with our emergency services and community leaders to make sure residents have the support they need to be safe and to help those directly affected to rebuild."

