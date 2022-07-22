A train travelled through a red "danger" signal shortly before crashing into the rear of another train in South Yorkshire, investigators have said.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch launched an investigation after the two freight trains collided near the Loversall Carr junction in Doncaster shortly before 6.30am on 5 July.

In a statement, the RAIB said: "Immediately before the accident, the GB Railfreight passed a signal while it was showing a danger (red) aspect.

"The rear of the stationary train was approximately 230 beyond this signal when the collision happened."

The aftermath of the incident. Credit: RAIB

It added that investigations would examiner how the train was driven before the crash and any factors which may have influenced the actions of the driver, the condition of the signalling system and "any underlying management factors".

The train was travelling from Felixstowe to Masborough and consisted of 35 container-carrying wagons and a locomotive.

It collided with the rear of the stationary train at around 28 mph. No-one was hurt in the accident, although the collision derailed a number of wagons in both trains and caused significant damage to the vehicles and rail lines.

