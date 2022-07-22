Play Brightcove video

Warning: This article contains descriptions of child abuse

Videos posted on social media by a martial artist and steroid user who murdered his stepson show him training to use the kind of violence he inflicted on the teenager.

Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, repeatedly punched, kicked and stamped on 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski at the home he shared with Sebastian's mother, Agnieszka Kalinowska, 36.

He also used weapons, including a spindle from a staircase and a bed slat, to attack the boy. He also whipped him with a cable.

Sebastian Kalinowski in Poland before he moved to the UK. Credit: Facebook

The assaults, which took place over the course of several months, caused multiple rib fractures which were left untreated. Sebastian, who moved from his native Poland to Huddersfield in October 2020, eventually died from infection caused by the lack of medical attention on 13 August last year.

Both Latoszewski and Kalinowska were convicted of murder on Friday, 22 July.

Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Videos on Facebook show Latoszewski training at a gym in Huddersfield, where he practised Thai boxing. He was also a compulsive weight trainer and used steroids to increase his size.

One of the videos – shot in black and white – shows him sparring with a trainer, throwing a series of punishing kicks and punches. The video was posted on the social media site in February 2021 – the month after the prosecution say the assaults on Sebastian began.

Others show him going through exercise drills and lifting heavy weights.

During the trial, the jury was shown extensive CCTV footage of Latoszewski's assaults.

On one occasion he was seen working out on a punchbag he had in the garden of his home. He then turned on Sebastian, treating him, the prosecution said, like a "human punchbag".

Andrzej Latoszewski posing in the garden of the house where Sebastian died. Credit: Facebook

In some of the footage he was seen laughing and mocking Sebastian. He also screamed verbal abuse at him.

Even in hospital, after Sebastian's death, he was heard by medical staff joking about Sebastian being "naughty"

But Latoszewski complained during the trial about how he was being described. Under questioning, he said: "Please don't try to portray me as some sort of a monster. Up until now I was a really good person."

