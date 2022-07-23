Bus services withdrawn from timetables across South Yorkshire

Several bus services operated by First Bus in South Yorkshire will be either removed entirely or cut back at certain times of the day after a new operator failed to be found to take over the routes.

They are part of a series of changes which South Yorkshire's Mayor, Oliver Coppard, has described as the biggest cuts to services in a generation.

While the vast majority of services continue as normal, First Bus admits there are some routes which are not profitable and it cannot continue to operate for longer than its original contract to do so.

Nigel Eggleton from First Bus South Yorkshire explained: "On this occasion the local authority have struggled to find another operator to take them over. Every operator in the land is suffering from a staff shortage and like us we've said we really can't take these services on because we can't guarantee to be able to operate them reliably."

Changes will begin on Sunday 24 July and mainly affect the Sheffield and Rotherham areas.

All services withdrawn:

Service 32/32a. Sheffield - Firth Park - Parson Cross.

Fewer morning and evening services:

Service X74. Sheffield - Tinsley Park.

Service 114. Rotherham - Herringthorpe.

Fewer evening and weekend services:

Service 208. Whiston - Sheffield.

Fewer morning, evening and weekend services: