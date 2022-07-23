Reduced timetable put in place for Hull Trains services to and from London

Hull Trains will run a reduced timetable for a second day on Sunday (24 July) due to strike action by some of its staff.

Several services were cancelled on Saturday due to the walkout by members of the RMT and ASLEF unions, leaving just one return service between Hull and Kings Cross.

There will be a slight increase in the number of services running on Sunday with two return trains on the same route and a third going between Doncaster and London.

Affected customers can change their travel date by up to seven days from their original booked dates.

Bosses are apologising and say they are doing all they can to keep passengers moving with David Gibson, Managing Director saying: "We would like to apologise to any affected customers, but we will once again be doing all we can to keep passengers moving despite the industrial action. Please check our website before travelling for the latest timetable information.”

Sunday's departures from Hull:

0859 - arriving Kings Cross at 1140(Calling at Brough, Howden, Selby, Doncaster, Retford, Grantham, Stevenage, King's Cross)

1621 - arriving Kings Cross at 1908(Calling at Brough, Howden, Selby, Doncaster, Retford, Grantham, King's Cross)

Sunday's departures from Doncaster:

1204 - arriving Kings Cross at 1314(Calling at Retford, Grantham, King's Cross)

Sunday's departures from King's Cross: