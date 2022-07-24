Two arrested after murder investigation launched in Sheffield

Two people have been arrested following the death of a man in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called to Bowshaw Close at around 11pm last night (Saturday 23 July).

A man, believed to be in his 50s, had been found with life-threatening injuries. He died a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police say they have arrested two men, aged 34 and 20-years-old, on suspicion of murder and they are in police custody.

Police officers are patrolling the area and are keen to hear from anyone with information about what happened.