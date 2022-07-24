A woman has died after an alleged hit-and-run crash in Doncaster.

The 30-year-old was crossing High Street in the Bawtry area with a 33-year-old woman when they were hit by a car which then left the scene.

The incident happened shortly after midnight this morning, Sunday 24 July.

The 30-year-old woman died at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported by specially trained officers.

The 33-year-old woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police say it is thought the vehicle involved was a red Nissan Juke, which may now have front-end damage. The vehicle has not yet been located.

Investigating officers want to hear from anyone who sees a vehicle matching this description.

A 49-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is in police custody.

Anyone with information should call police via 101. Anyone with dash cam footage should email enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk.