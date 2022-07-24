Police have released an image of a man they want to find after a woman was punched in the face after being forced to stop her car on the A1.

Lincolnshire Police said the woman was in a silver Ford Focus that was repeatedly cut in front of by a blue Ford Puma that was being driven in an erratic manner on the Great North Road, at Long Bennington.

A police spokesperson said: "He is then said to have stopped his car, forcing the female to stop as well.

"The male has then got out of his vehicle, exchanged words the female and is then said to have punched her in the face."

The man drove off along the A1 towards Grantham after the incident, which happened at around 11.30am on 20 June.

The man is white, in his late 60s to early 70s, around 5ft 3ins tall and of medium build.

The police spokesperson said: "We believe the male pictured may be able to help us with our enquiries."

Anyone with information should call 101.