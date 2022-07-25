A teenager has died after a motorbike he was riding hit a lamp post.

The 15-year-old was on one of three bikes riding along Temple Newsam Road, towards Temple Newsam House, in Leeds, at around 9.15pm on Sunday, 24 July.

The bike left the road and collided with a lamp post, police said. The boy died at the scene.

A second 15-year-old boy, who is believed to have been riding on the same bike, suffered serious injuries and is in hospital, where his condition is described as stable.

Witnesses should call the West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101.