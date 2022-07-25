The cousin of murdered Sebastian Kalinowski says his mother and her partner are "monsters" who should die in prison.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Wiktoria Kalinowska has spoken of how she feels "sick" at being related to Agnieszka Kalinowska.

Kalinowska, 36, and her partner Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, were found guilty on Friday, 22 July, of Sebastian's murder.

During a six-week trial, Leeds Crown Court heard how the couple tortured 15-year-old Sebastian over several months at their home in Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Wiktoria, who lives in Sebastian's home town of Kiwdzyn, Poland, said: "[Kalinowska] is a monster for doing all of that to her own son, and for not stopping Andrzej from hurting him even more. He [Latoszewski] is an even bigger monster and, in my opinion, he should rot in jail for what he did to a child that had his whole life ahead of him.

"They should spend the rest of their lives in prison."

Wiktoria Kalinowska. Credit: Wiktoria Kalinowska.

Wiktoria, 15, described Sebastian as a "very kind and loving person but shy and closed inside". She said he was looked after by his natural father after Kalinowska left them when he was around three years old.

Wiktoria said she spent time with Sebastian when his father was at work.

"We always played different games or we would go outside and play on the playground or just to walk around and talk about school and friends," she said. "When I was with him I could always be myself because I knew he wouldn't judge me and I could always laugh with him about everything."

Sebastian Kalinowski in Poland before he moved to the UK. Credit: Facebook

All of Sebastian's family, including his natural father, live in Poland.

But Wiktoria said "everyone thought it would be better for Sebastian" when he moved to England in October 2020 to start a new life with his mother and step-father.

Little did they know that he would become the victim of unimaginable cruelty within weeks.

Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Credit: Facebook

Latoszewski, a martial artist and steroid-abusing bodybuilder, subjected him to relentless beatings, kicking and punching him, as well as using weapons, including a bed slat and a staircase spindle, to pummel him. Sebastian was whipped with a cable and stabbed with needles.

He was also made to do punishing exercise drills, including hundreds of press-ups and squats, as well as humiliated on occasions by being force fed and having a slipper stuff into his mouth.

The couple told their trial that he was being punished for alleged misbehaviour, including lying and playing truant from school. There was no evidence to support their claims.

Wiktoria said she initially found out about what had happened from British media and then followed the case online.

Andrzej Latoszewski was a steroid-using bodybuilder and martial artist. Credit: Facebook

"We couldn't believe that it all happened and it was very sad and emotional," she said.

Many of the assaults were caught on CCTV cameras installed by Latoszewski in the family's own home. The Crown Prosecution Service described the footage as "horrendous" and even the defendants' own barristers acknowledged that the case was among the worst they had dealt with.

Such was the harrowing nature of the evidence that, following the verdicts, the judge Mrs Justice Lambert took the extraordinary step of telling jurors that they would be excused from ever having to serve on a jury again.

Wiktoria said: "I read every report and I can't wrap my head around what happened to him. While reading the reports I think about all the memories I had with Sebastian. It makes me sick and embarrassed thinking about it, that this is my family."

Sebastian was buried in Kwidzyn. His grave has become a shrine, covered in mementoes of his short life.

Sebastian is buried in his home town of Kwidzyn. Credit: Facebook

Asked how she feels now, Wiktoria said: "It's difficult to say how I am feeling inside because it is very hard for me. He was the only cousin i had a great relationship with."

Kalinowska and Latoszewski will be sentenced in October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.