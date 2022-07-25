Emergency services are attending a serious incident on the M18 near Doncaster.

Both carriageways between Junction 1 at Bramley near Rotherham, and Junction 2 at Wadworth near Doncaster, is closed due to a "very serious collision" that occurred at around 5pm on Monday.

National Highways say the road will remain closed until at least midnight tonight for a full investigation to take place.

South Yorkshire Police and emergency services are on the scene.

All traffic caught within the closure has now been released.

