Man charged with murder after incident in Sheffield

A 20-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Sheffield last weekend.

Levi Hampsey, of Lowedges Crescent, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 July. He was remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.

Emergency services were called at around 11pm on Saturday, 23 July, to Bowshaw Close, Sheffield, where a 59-year-old man had been found with life-threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 34-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released no further action.