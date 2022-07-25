Murder investigation underway after death of woman in Baildon

Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in Baildon in West Yorkshire.

She was found injured at a property in Aire Way on July 24th and died later in hospital. A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

West Yorkshire Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in relation to its handling on the incident - saying they had received an earlier report of a 'linked matter' from a member of the public.

Emergency services were called to a 'concern for safety' at Aire Way in Baildon at 9.46

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Specialist officers and investigators from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are conducting the investigation and are offering support to the woman’s family.

Detective Superintendent Emma Winfield, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends and those who knew her at this truly awful time.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries to understand the circumstances of what has taken place and would urge anyone that can assist us in this investigation to please make contact.”

Information can be passed to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat online or calling 101. Information can also be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.