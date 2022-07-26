Bus drivers in Yorkshire have called off a long-running strike after accepting a "vastly improved" pay offer.

Members of the Unite union walked out for four weeks last month, disrupting services across the region.

The strike was suspended on 30 June for members to vote on 4.1% pay increase, but that was later rejected.

Unite members walked out on an indefinite strike on 6 June

However, following prolonged negotiations a revised offer worth an average of 9% was accepted, the union said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This was a superb result for our members. Through their unity and determination they have ensured that Arriva more than doubled its original offer."

The union said the rate for new starters had increased from £9.79 an hour to £10.84, while anyone with a year’s service will receive at least £11.96. All drivers with at least three years’ service will receive £13.20 an hour.