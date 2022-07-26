A lorry driver has died following a huge pile-up which shut a motorway for several hours.

Emergency services were called to the northbound side of the M18 at around 5pm on Monday, 25 July, after a crash involving three lorries, two cars and a transit van near junction two, between Sheffield and Doncaster.

The driver of one of the lorries, a 41-year-old man, died at the scene.

Four drivers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries.

The motorway was closed in both directions while investigations and recovery work took place.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage to contact them via 101.