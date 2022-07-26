A man from Castleford who plotted with an undercover police officer to abuse children has been jailed.

Petar Hristov began talking to a woman online and went on to show a "disturbing sexual interest" in very young children.

Leeds Crown Court heard how he believed he was in contact with a mother who could provide access to young children.

But he was in fact communicating with officers from the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Petrov, aged 29, was found guilty of intentionally causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of a child under the age of 13.

The court heard that between 13 December last year and 3 February he had communicated online with a woman and asked her to subject the children to sexual abuse. He then arranged to meet her with a plan to abuse the children himself.

Hristov was arrested by West Yorkshire Police’s Online Investigations Team in February. Examination of his devices revealed he was in possession of an indecent moving image of a child.

He was sentenced to 14 years in prison and also handed a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Chief Inspector Andrew Howard of the Yorkshire and Humber Regional Organised Crime Unit said: “We are pleased that Hristov has received a sentence that reflects the nature of his offending.

“I have no doubt that Hristov, through his online activities, posed a danger to children if he had not been caught.

“We would always encourage people to report any illegal activity relating to child sexual exploitation which they may come across during normal online activity.”

