A police officer who assaulted two handcuffed suspects during an arrest has been sacked after a panel found him guilty of gross misconduct.

Henry Green, aged 28, was found to have breached professional standards by using "excessive" force in the incident in Hull in June 2019.

The three-day misconduct hearing was told that the Humberside Police officer had used a "leg sweep" to floor a woman, and then punched a man in the face, after being called out to a report of fraud at a supermarket on Newland Avenue.

Green was acquitted of assault at a criminal hearing at York Magistrates Court, but was found to have used unreasonable force following an internal investigation by the force’s professional standards department (PSD).

A misconduct panel has now ruled he should be dismissed with immediate effect.

Head of PSD, Det Supt Matt Baldwin, said: "We expect all of our officers and staff to always act with the upmost integrity and professionalism, only using force if absolutely necessary in their line of duty.

"The man and woman handcuffed were fully cooperative and made no threats towards anyone or attempts to escape.

"Despite their compliance and cooperation, Green took hold of the woman and used a leg sweep to take her to the floor, before he turned and punched the man in the face. He then threatened the man before making disrespectful and disparaging comments to them both.

"Green displayed an excessive use of force during this incident that was neither necessary nor justified."

Green will be barred from working for any other police force in the UK.

Det Supt Baldwin added: "We will not accept any officer or member of staff behaving in a way that fails to uphold or maintain their responsibility to serve and protect the public in the Humberside area. It is of paramount importance that we maintain the public’s trust and confidence by removing from the force those who behave in a way that undermines this."

