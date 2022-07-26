An animal charity is making an urgent appeal for a family to provide a loving home to a dog who is "showing signs of depression".

Jem, a medium sized lurcher aged eight-and-a-half, is being cared for at Hull Animal Welfare Trust, where staff say she keeps getting overlooked by prospective new owners.

The charity, which is based at South Cave, said she loves to be made a fuss of and enjoys walks and cuddles, making her the perfect companion for an affectionate and attentive owner.

She has a white, slightly curly coat and her personality is described as affectionate.

Jem is a medium sized white-haired lurcher

Sharing a post on Facebook, Hull Animal Welfare Trust wrote: "Poor Jem is sad. She has been with us a while now and she keeps getting overlooked...

"She is showing signs of depression and we would really love to find her a new home where she can feel secure, loved, and happy. Please can you help us to help Jem."

Jem would be suitable for adoption to a home with children who are over 10 years old. The charity has specified that she would need to be the only pet in the house.

You can find out more here.

