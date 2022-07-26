Iconic Britpop band Pulp are to go on tour for the first time in ten years after getting back together, it has been announced.

Drummer Nick Banks told the BBC the Sheffield-based band had drawn up potential dates after a couple of months of planning but could not confirm details.

Retweeting a list of classic Pulp tracks, Banks wrote: "Fair chance a few of these will get a run out next year."

It comes after Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker told a Guardian Live event on Monday evening Pulp would perform next year.

Rumours had already begun to circulate after the musician and radio presenter shared a clip on Instagram, in which the words "What exactly do you do for an encore?" appeared on screen.

He later said the message was "deliberately cryptic", but confirmed the rumours were true.

Asked if he would play in his hometown of Sheffield, Cocker said: "It doesn't take the brain of Britain to put those dots together."

Pulp were one of the biggest acts of the Britpop movement, with hit singles including Common People and Disco 2000.

They last performed in 2012 with 12,000 people attending a one-off concert, almost 35 years after the band formed.

The band have not yet confirmed their reunion line-up.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. Listen to the latest episode here.