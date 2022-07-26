A man who was being pursued by police investigating the suspected murder of a woman in has died in a crash.

Humberside Police were called to a property in Samman Road in Beverley, East Yorkshire, in the early hours of Monday, 25 July, following the discovery of a woman's body.

A man was seen driving away from the scene in a VW Polo at around 6am and was later seen by police officers on the B1230 between Seaton and Hornsea.

The force said "a short police pursuit" followed.

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Alan Curtis said: "The Polo was then in a collision with another vehicle, a Ford Transit van, at around 6.30am. The driver of the Polo was pronounced dead at the scene."

The van driver suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The detective said the woman's alleged murder is believed to be an "isolated" incident.

The incident has been referred to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of the pursuit.

Det Chief Insp Curtis added: "The woman’s family have been informed of her death and the investigation into her murder and are being provided support by specially trained officers.

"The man’s family have also been informed of his death and specially trained officers are in contact with them offering support."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.