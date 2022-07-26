A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash has been named as mother-of-three Keita Mullen.

Ms Mullen died after she was hit by a Nissan Duke as she crossed High Street in the Bawtry area of Doncaster just after midnight on Sunday, 24 July.

The 30-year-old had three children aged 10, five and four months. Another woman, who is 33, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the vehicle failed to stop and left the scene driving towards Great North Road.

The collision happened on High Street, Bawtry. Credit: Google

Ms Mullen's family is being supported by specially trained officers.

A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. She has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.