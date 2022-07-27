A 13-year-old boy has been arrested after a girl was stabbed in a park in Sheffield.

The victim, who is also 13, is in hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen in the incident in Hillsborough Park on Tuesday night.

The boy is being questioned by South Yorkshire Police on suspicion of attempted murder.

A force spokesperson said: "Police were called at around 9pm on Tuesday, 26 July, to reports that a 13-year-old girl had been stabbed in Hillsborough Park.

"Officers attended the scene. The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance after suffering a stab wound to her abdomen. She remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"A 13-year-old Sheffield boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time."

Anyone with information should call police on 101.