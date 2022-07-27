A man who died after a "disturbance" at a luxury jewellery shop in York is thought to have been a customer.

The man, in his 30s, was taken to hospital after the incident at Mappin and Webb in Coney Street on Tuesday, 26 July, but later died.

It followed a number of 999 calls from members of the public reporting a disturbance at the store.

Three men, two aged in their 40s and one aged in his 50s, have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody.

North Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation and we are not in a position to provide any further details at this time."

But in a statement, Mappin and Webb's owners, Watches of Switzerland Group, appeared to confirm that the dead man was a customer.

A spokesperson said: "We can confirm there was an incident in our Mappin and Webb showroom in York on Tuesday, 26 July. Our thoughts are with the client’s family at this time. We are assisting the police with their investigation and providing support to our colleagues and clients."

The company sells luxury brands including Rolex, Cartier and Breitling watches costing thousands of pounds.

North Yorkshire Police want to speak to witnesses. Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.