A man has been charged with the murder of a young mother who died in an incident at the weekend.

Mother-of-two Lauren Jade Howe, 26, died in hospital on Sunday, 24 July, after an incident on Aire Way in Baildon, West Yorkshire.

Police were called to the property by paramedics, who had arrived following a "concern for safety".

Properties were cordoned off following the incident. Credit: ITV News

Charlie Booth, 27, of Tennis Way, is due to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, 27 July.

West Yorkshire Police referred itself to watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following Miss Howe's death, saying it received a report of a "linked matter" from a member of the public before she was found dead.

The force says Miss Howe's family "continue to be supported by specially trained officer".

Tributes have bene paid to Miss Howe. In a post on Facebook, her sister Bethany wrote: "My sweet baby sister, go be free Lauren. I love you so much."

Family friend Toni Allen has set up a crowdfunding page to support the family because of the "financial pressure of the funeral".

She added: "Poor babies have been left without a mum it's so heartbreaking my condolences are with the family at this sad time. Rest in paradise Lauren, you will be missed by many."

