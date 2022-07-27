Police say a man died in an incident at a luxury jewellery store in York after being "restrained" by staff and members of the public.

Officers were called to Mappin & Webb, in Coney Street, at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 26 July, following multiple reports of a disturbance.

North Yorkshire Police said when they arrived a man was being restrained by a member of shop staff and members of the public.

A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the man, who has been named as Samuel Diatta, aged 39 and from York, began to have medical difficulties and was taken to York District Hospital, where he was sadly pronounced deceased shortly after 6.40pm."

A medical investigation is being conducted into the cause of his death.

Three men who were arrested have been released on bail.

Mappin & Webb earlier described the man who died as a "client", saying in a statement: "Our thoughts are with the client’s family at this time."

The company sells luxury brands including Rolex, Cartier and Breitling watches costing thousands of pounds.

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Steve Menzies, of North Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Team, said: "This is a very tragic incident. The three men who were arrested in connection with the report have been interviewed and released on bail pending the results of police and medical investigations.

"Samuel's family are being supported by specially trained officers and I would ask that their privacy is respected to allow them time to grieve their loss."

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, because of the involvement of officers in the incident before Mr Diatta's death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101 and ask for the Major Incident Team.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.