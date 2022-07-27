A woman who is believed to have been murdered by a man who then crashed and died while being chased by police has been named.

Becci Rees-Hughes was found dead at a property on Samman Road, in Beverley, in the early hours of Monday, 25 July.

The woman was found dead at Samman Road, Beverley. Credit: ITV News

A man fled the scene in a VW Polo at around 6am and was pursued by police on the B1230 between Seaton and Hornsea.

The car then crashed into a Ford Transit van, at around 6.30am, and the man died at the scene. He has not been named.

The van driver suffered potentially life-changing injuries.

The man died on Seaton Road, Hornsea. Credit: MEN Media

Senior investigating officer, Det Chief Insp Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Becci’s family at this very difficult time.

"Whilst our investigations are continuing into Becci’s murder, at this time, we do not believe we are looking for anyone else in connection with her death."

A post-mortem examination will take place in the coming days to determine Ms Rees-Hughes' cause of death.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of the circumstances leading up to the man's death.

Anyone with information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.