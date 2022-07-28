Prosecutors have dropped an assault charge against Sheffield United footballer Rhian Brewster.

A brief hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, held in Brewster’s absence, was told that a charge of common assault against the 22-year-old had been discontinued.

The charge had alleged that the Blades forward assaulted Nottingham Forest fan George Brinkley during a pitch invasion at the City Ground following the Championship play-off semi-final on May 17.

Oli McBurnie was also charged. Credit: PA

Fans charged onto the pitch after Forest beat United on penalties to gain promotion to the Premier League.

Proceedings on a common assault charge faced by fellow Blades star Oli McBurnie, who is also a Scotland international, were adjourned administratively by the same court until next Thursday.