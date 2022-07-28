A boy who was arrested over the stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in a Sheffield park has been bailed from custody under curfew.

The boy, who is also 13, was questioned on suspicion of attempted murder following the incident in Hillbsorough Park on Tuesday, 26 July.

South Yorkshire Police said the victim, who suffered a stab wound to the abdomen, is in a stable condition and is expected to be discharged from hospital today.

The force said the boy has been released on bail after officers sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service.

Det Supt Nikki Leach said: "We know that this incident will have caused deep concern amongst the local community and beyond. We are satisfied that there is no wider risk to the public.

"Officers remain at the scene today and can reassure the public on their safety. This was an isolated incident and we would urge people not to be concerned about a wider threat to their safety."

Anyone with information about he incident should call 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.