ITV Calendar weather forecaster Jon Mitchell bids farewell to viewers today after more than 30 years on screen.

Jon, 62, is the longest serving weather presenter on ITV and one of the most enduring faces on British television. He first appeared on our screens in 1989 as a stand-in for the then Yorkshire Television weatherman Bob Rust.

He said: "It is a strange feeling to know that this is the last time that I'll stand in front of that map, bringing the good, the bad and the ugly of whatever the weather throws at us into tens of thousands of homes across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

"Weather is a British obsession – and it's been a passion of mine from long before I ever became a meteorologist. That will continue, even now.

"And whatever happens next, I'll endeavour to live life by that motto that has become my accidental catchphrase: Enjoy it if you can!"

Jon Mitchell started his television career covering for Yorkshire Television weatherman Bob Rust. Credit: ITV News

Originally from Morecambe, Jon became interested in meteorology as a boy, gaining his first official appointment when he was made class weather monitor at primary school.

He later joined the Met Office and worked at airports providing forecasts for flight crews and the RAF, before gaining a post at Leeds Weather Centre, where his forecasts were used by local news outlets as well as councils and the electricity generators.

He became a regular at Calendar in 1995 and estimates that in his time with the programme he has provided around 70,000 forecasts. As well as Calendar, he has occasionally presented the weather for every other ITV region, becoming a familiar face in particular for viewers of ITV Granada, Tyne Tees and Border. He has also provided forecasts for ITN's national news programmes.

Jon's career has seen him scale new heights.

In his time at Calendar, as well as forecasting through countless major weather events, he has been to the top of the Emley Moor television mast, travelled on the footplate of the Flying Scotsman and spent time in the operations room at RAF Fylingdales, the control room of Ferrybridge power station and has flown fast and low through the Yorkshire Dales on an RAF jet trainer.

He also forecasted the UK's hottest day on record – 19 July this year – when an unprecedented temperature of 40.3C was recorded at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Jon said: "I never thought I would present a forecast where we were talking about such high temperatures. It's quite unbelievable – and quite worrying.

"Discussing the weather and the climate has never been more important."

Jon Mitchell, with some of his colleagues from the ITV Weather team. He is the longest-serving forecaster on ITV. Credit: ITV News

ITV Calendar's Head of News, Mark Hayman, said: "Today marks the end of an era, not just for the team here, but for viewers in our region who have come to know him for his warmth and humour - as well as his absolute authority on all things to do with the weather.

"We are very sad to be saying goodbye and all of us at ITV will miss him, but we wish him all the very best for a very happy and well-earned retirement."

Jon, who is married with two grown up daughters, is about to become a grandfather and says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family, walking and conducting "extensive research" on some of the region’s wonderful pubs.

Jon's successor will be announced later.

