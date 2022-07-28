Kerrie Gosney has been announced as ITV News Calendar's new weather presenter.

Kerrie joins the team from Monday, 1 August, succeeding Jon Mitchell, who retired on Friday, 29 July, after presenting the weather for 33 years.

Kerrie was brought up in the Peak District, giving her an early love for both the outdoors and ITV Calendar and she jumped at the chance to join the ITV weather team in 2002.

She is already a familiar face to viewers, having spent 20 years presenting the weather for the ITV Calendar region as well as other ITV regions and nations.

Before her weather presenting role, Kerrie was a continuity announcer for Yorkshire Television.

Kerrie grew up in the Peak District. Credit: ITV News

She said: “I am utterly thrilled to be re-joining the team at ITV Calendar on a permanent basis.

"I've been watching the programme for as long as I can remember. I’m looking forward to getting to know the ITV Calendar viewers and ensuring they continue to get the very best weather service from the programme.

"Over the past 20 years I have seen such a rapid change in technology and we now have access to data in a way we could only dream about when I first started. It allows us to deliver a more comprehensive and detailed service, extending to online and social media too."

Manali Lukha, Head of ITV Weather said: "Hard working, meticulous, conscientious, and reliable – there are so many words I could use to describe Kerrie. Her dedication to keep across the evolving weather story and communicate this to our audience is always her priority."

When not on presenting duty, Kerrie loves walking in Sheffield's seven hills or the North York Moors. She has also taken her walking boots further afield to Machu Picchu and the Great Wall of China.

Mark Hayman, Head of News at ITV Calendar said: "Kerrie is passionate about telling the weather story in a way audiences appreciate. She has great knowledge of the region and I know her warmth on screen will ensure she soon becomes a firm favourite with ITV Calendar viewers."

