A man has been charged over a fatal crash which killed a seven-year-old boy – after the boy's mother was jailed for neglect.

Malakye Hall was hit by a car in at the junction of Manchester Road and St Stephens Road in Bradford at round 10pm on 11 August, 2020. He died at Bradford Royal Infirmary.

Flowers at the scene on Manchester Road, Bradford. Credit: ITV News

It happened after he walked out of his house alone, having been left their by his mother, Wendy Hall, 33. She was later jailed for three years for neglect.

Malakye's mother Wendy Hall was jailed for neglect. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Malakye was described as a "happy and funny" child with a "bright smile". One of his teachers described him as a "pleasure to teach" and said at the time he would be "sorely missed".

Mohsin Hussain, 31, of Carlisle Terrace, has been charged with causing death by driving while uninsured.

He has been bailed and will appear at Bradford Magistrates Court on 9 September.

