Police believe there may be more victims of a convicted sex trafficker who is starting an 11-year prison sentence.

Anghel Lordache, 49, was jailed at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month for modern slavery and organised prostitution offences.

It followed an investigation which began when police carried out a welfare check at an address in Leeds in March of this year.

Inquiries led to safeguarding measures being put in place for two women who were found there.

Now detectives from Leeds child vulnerable to exploitation team (CVET) have made a fresh plea for other victims to contact them.

Det Insp Al Cheyne, said: "I hope this outcome will give people confidence to report activity which could be linked to modern slavery to the police, so we can take action with partners against those who are involved in this appalling practice.

"We would like to take this opportunity, now Lordache is behind bars for a significant length of time, to appeal to women who believe they were trafficked into the country by him."

The number of women who were trafficked by Lordache is unknown.

Det Insp Payne added: "Anyone coming forward should be reassured that they will be supported by our specially trained officers, who work in partnership with agencies to investigate these matters thoroughly and with discretion to bring perpetrators of this horrible crime to justice.

Leeds CVET can be contacted on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.