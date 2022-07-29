A Barnsley man who stabbed his wife to death has been ordered to serve a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years behind bars.

53-year-old Julie Youel was found with severe injuries at a property on Rotherham Road in Monk Brettton on Saturday, 21 May.

Despite the best efforts of attending officers and paramedics, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, 54-year-old Darren Youel, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police said it had been an incredibly tragic and upsetting case for Julie’s loved ones.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice, the senior investigating officer for the murder inquiry, said: “This has been an incredibly tragic and upsetting case for Julie’s loved ones, and my thoughts are with them today.

“Youel called 999 to ask for an ambulance, stating that he had stabbed Julie and then himself. When our officers arrived, he had multiple stab injuries which he admitted were self-inflicted.

“Due to Youel’s actions that evening, a family has lost their mother and now, their father too, as he begins a significant prison term.

“At the request of Julie’s loved ones, I would once more ask that their privacy is respected as they grieve their loss and come to terms with the conclusion of our investigation and the judicial process.”

Youel, formerly of Rotherham Road, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years, at Sheffield Crown Court today (Friday 29 July).

