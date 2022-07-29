Residents in Boston are "bewildered" and "distraught" following the murder of a nine-year-old girl in the town.

The local church, St Botolph's, also known as Boston Stump, has opened its doors for people to light candles in memory of the girl, who has not yet been named. Members of the team are also available for those who wish to speak to someone.

Reverend Jane Robertson said the community is in shock, and struggling to comprehend what has happened.

She said: "People don't know what to say, they don't know the words to use. Your immediate thoughts go to how people must feel, the sheer devastation of losing a child is indescribable."

The church has also released a statement thanking the emergency services for their "dedicated and compassionate response" to the tragedy.

There is still a heavy police presence in the town, and officers say they are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry. Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing.

