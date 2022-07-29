Play Brightcove video

A host of famous faces have wished Jon Mitchell a happy retirement after his final forecast, following more than 30 years on screen.

The first Briton in space, Helen Sharman, who is from Sheffield, speculated that Jon's next step should be becoming the first weather forecaster astronaut.

She said: "Have a happy retirement, Jon. Continue to enjoy those clouds and keep on looking up!"

Former Calendar presenters Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood, who both shared the screen with Jon for 19 years, urged him to have a "wonderful retirement" and teased him by asking whether we'll be getting a white Christmas this year.

Meanwhile, fellow m eteorologist, BBC weather presenter Paul Hudson paid tribute to Jon as a "fantastic forecaster" and said Yorkshire will really miss his expertise.

Hundreds of viewers have also got in touch to send Jon their good wishes. After 33 years on screen, he is ITV's longest serving forecaster.

Jon, who is married with two grown up daughters, is about to become a grandfather and says he is looking forward to retirement allowing him to spend more time with his family. He also says he intends to conduct "extensive research" on some of the region’s wonderful pubs.

