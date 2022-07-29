Two people have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a nine-year-old girl in Boston, Lincolnshire.

Officers were called to the scene on Fountain Lane in Boston at around 6.20pm on Thursday.

The victim’s parents have been informed, and the force said their "thoughts are with them at this incredibly difficult time".

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson gives an update from the murder scene

