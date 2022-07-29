A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a mother of three was killed in Doncaster.

Emergency services were called to a fatal road crash involving two pedestrians on A639 High Street in Bawtry, Doncaster, shortly after midnight on Sunday, 24 July.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, one of the pedestrians - Keita Mullen, 30 - was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers investigating the crash have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of causing her death. He remains in police custody.

A 49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation.

It is believed that the two pedestrians were crossing High Street when the vehicle crashed into them.

The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a Nissan Juke, was travelling along High Street towards the Great North Road.

The vehicle failed to stop after the crash and left the scene.

The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

South Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Team are continuing to appeal for information and any dash cam footage that could help with the investigation.