Lincolnshire Police have named the victim of a fatal stabbing in Boston as nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

Officers said she died on Fountain Lane as a result of what they believe to be a stab wound.

Chief Superintendent Kate Anderson said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family and friends, and if any members of the public have information that might assist, please call 101 quoting incident 419 of 28th July, or they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers."

Members of the public who wish to leave flowers and tributes can leave them at the corner of Fountain Lane and Fountain Place.

Jurate Matulioniene, the chair of the Boston Lithuanian Community group, paid tribute to Lilia, who attended the local Lithuanian school and took part in the dance club and language lessons.

She said Lilia's family is one of the "most supportive, most beautiful families" and that the community is "shocked" by what has happened.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the tragic death. Lincolnshire Police say they believe it is an isolated incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.