North Yorkshire Police have released more details about a fatal incident at a jewellery shop in York in a bid to counter speculation about the circumstances.

The Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Steve Menzies, said police had found no evidence of a robbery during the incident at Mappin and Webb jewellers, in which 39-year-old Sam Diatta sadly died.

He said: “I am aware of speculation, and some false reporting, regarding the incident at Mappin and Webb jewellers in York on Tuesday evening. This has caused distress to those involved, and to the family of Samuel Diatta, who unfortunately died following the incident.

“A 999 call was received by police at 4.41pm and officers arrived at the scene at 4.46pm. Whilst it is yet to be established why Mr Diatta entered the store, the investigation by the Major Investigation Team has not found any evidence suggestive that this was a robbery.

“Mr Diatta entered the store and became involved in an altercation with a member of security staff. This escalated resulting in the staff member being injured and Mr Diatta being restrained on the floor by a member of the shop staff and three members of the public.

“Upon police arrival, Mr Diatta was found to have become unresponsive, and emergency first aid was administered. Paramedics also arrived and continued to give Mr Diatta first aid at the scene. He was transferred by ambulance to York District Hospital, but unfortunately was pronounced deceased shortly after 6.40pm.

“As with any unexpected death of this nature, a police investigation is required to establish the facts, to establish whether or not there is any criminality relating to the death, and to get the answers for Mr Diatta’s family and for those involved in the incident, and for the Coroner.

“Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident so that they could be interviewed whilst protecting their legal rights. Two of the men, who are in their 40s, and a man in his 50s were arrested shortly after the incident, and a man in his 50s was arrested on 28 July.

“All four men have been released on bail whilst the police and medical investigations continue."