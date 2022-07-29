The wife of former BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration has opened up for the first time since the passing of her late husband with a moving tribute to a "much loved husband and father".

In a two-page statement posted on Twitter, Helen Gration, thanked the public for their support following the death of her husband on Friday 24 June.

The former BBC Yorkshire presenter died at the age of 71. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

In her statement, Mrs Gration said: "My family and I have been utterly humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness expressed by so many people."

"To us he was a much loved husband and father and, although we know he had a public life, we have been awe struck and deeply moved by the esteem and affection in which he was held."

"The messages we have been sent have given us all great comfort at a time of enormous shock and grief."

Mrs Gration's statement, which was published on her late husband's Twitter feed, was met with thousands of likes and retweets from people who flooded to her page to express their condolences.

One person said: "Truly wonderful words Helen. You and the boys have been in our thoughts daily. Sending you our love and hugs."

An established broadcaster, Mr Gration's career spanned almost four decades.

He joined Look North in 1982 and presented his last programme in 2020.

Harry Gration and Dickie Bird, Legendary cricket umpire Credit: PA

Mrs Gration also asked for donations to be made to the charity Myeloma UK, revealing her husband had been diagnosed with 'smouldering myeloma' - a type of blood cancer that alters proteins in the blood and increases plasma cells in the bone marrow.

She confirmed his condition had not been connected to his death.

She added: "We had known about this for some years now and it was diagnosed as 'smouldering myeloma', where symptoms are few and are manageable on the whole."

"Harry and I were keen to be able to support research into this cancer and help those who are living with it."

She concluded her statement by outlining the impact Harry had made on the lives on her, her family and those he came in contact with.

She said: "Harry packed a great deal into his life: an inspiring broadcast career and a family of six children and grandchildren too. We are grieving his loss."

"Thank you so sincerely for all the many acts of kindness over the last few weeks. I am truly grateful, and I know Harry would be too."