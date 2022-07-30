Around 370 houses in the Hessle area are without power after a gas mains fire.

Humberside Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at Boothferry Road at 2.30am on Saturday 30 July.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks (NGN) are on site working to restore gas supplies to the properties.

Site manager for NGN Andy Simcoe said their teams are supporting GTC Pipeline who operate the local gas network.

“For us to safely make repairs and restore gas supplies to affected properties NGN engineers must visit each property to turn customers’ gas supply off at the meter.

We will be continuing this process of going door-to-door throughout the day, prioritising vulnerable customers.”

An onsite customer drop-in centre for residents has opened at the hall behind Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, in Swanland Road.

Hotplates and fan heaters will be available to collect for customers who are without gas.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.