Play Brightcove video

Video report by Sarah Clark

Around 50,000 people have gathered in Hull to celebrate pride 2022.

Due to the planned rail strike many people made the trip to the city on Friday 29 July to make sure they were in time for the colourful event, which has a new home aptly named Queens gardens.

The family fun event aims to bring the community together once more.

Having been cancelled for the last two years due to covid- Organiser say this year is bigger and better to the delight of those taking part.

Jamie Lewis, Chair of Pride in Hull said “We’re having a great big party on Saturday, to celebrate Hull's LGBT+ community with our friends and allies.

"It will celebrate diverse sexualities and genders and all of our guests will be made to feel at home in Hull.

"Adding another event to celebrate 21 years of Pride in Hull is something new for 2022.

"The response has been overwhelming and although it felt like a risk initially, I am pleased to say that the support has been incredible.

“As a team, we make Pride in Hull happen because we feel strongly about the importance of celebrating Pride, we all love it and have each seen first-hand the positive impact it has on individuals and the community as a whole."

Festivities kicked off with a parade followed by a day full of entertainment and live music.