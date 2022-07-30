Barnsley man jailed for life after stabbing his wife to death

A man from Barnsley has been jailed for life after stabbing his wife to death.

Julie Youel was found suffering serious injuries at a house in Rotherham Road in Monk Bretton.

Despite efforts by emergency crews the 53-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her husband, 54-year-old Darren Youel, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Jade Brice, the senior investigating officer for the murder inquiry, said:

“This has been an incredibly tragic and upsetting case for Julie’s loved ones, and my thoughts are with them today.

“Youel called 999 to ask for an ambulance, stating that he had stabbed Julie and then himself. When our officers arrived, he had multiple stab injuries which he admitted were self-inflicted.

“Due to Youel’s actions that evening, a family has lost their mother and now, their father too, as he begins a significant prison term."

Youel, formerly of Rotherham Road, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to murder at an earlier hearing and was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 12-and-a-half years, at Sheffield Crown Court

