One of the main routes to Scarborough is closed after the road collapsed.

A burst water main caused the surface on the A64 to slip and then sink on Sunday, 31 July.

The road has been closed in both directions between the B1248 near Scagglethorpe, Norton-on-Derwent and the B1249 near Willerby, Staxton.

The surface began to slip before giving way completely. Credit: North Yorkshire Police

National Highways said contractors were on the scene, but the road is expected to be closed for at least 24 hours, with diversions in place.

North Yorkshire Police had earlier tweeted pictures from the scene and said: "A hole has appeared in the road at Rillington and is filling with water."

The Coastliner bus company, which runs services to and from Scarborough to Leeds and York, tweeted that it was unable to make stops in the area.