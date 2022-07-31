Man and woman in serious condition in hospital after assault at their York home

A man and a woman are in a serious condition in hospital after being assaulted at their home in York in the early hours of Sunday 31 July.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the address in Rosemary Court, near Foss Islands road at 4.41am, where they found the pair seriously injured.

Officers believe it to be an isolated incident.

The suspect is described as a small white man in his early 20’s and of a slim build with short brown hair styled to the side.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anyone in the area around the time of the incident or anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam footage or any other information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.

