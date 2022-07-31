Man charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte in Boston

Police have charged 22-year-old Deividas Skebas with the murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte.

Lilia was found with a stab wound following an incident in Fountain Lane, Boston, at around 6.20pm on Thursday 28 July.

Lithuanian national Deividas Skebas, of Thorold Street, Boston is due to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court, on Monday 1 August.

Officers arrested him in the Central Park area of Boston at around 2.45pm on Saturday 30 July.

Chief Superintendent Martyn Parker said: "This is a heartbreaking case that has affected many people in Boston, and further afield.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Lilia’s family at this exceptionally difficult time.

"The response to such a devastating incident has involved committing significant resources to the investigation, and engaging with people in Boston who are understandably shocked by Lilia’s death.

"Our officers have been in the town, speaking to the public and listening to their concerns. We’ll continue to maintain a significant presence over the coming days.

"Finally, I’d like to extend my thanks once again to the public and the media, who have provided help in a challenging and fast-moving case. Your support is appreciated by our officers and staff."

Lilia's parents are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.