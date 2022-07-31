Play Brightcove video

A woman is being treated for serious and life changing injuries in hospital after she was hit by a car on Princes Avenue in Hull.

The incident happened near to the Spring Bank West junction at around 1.40am on Sunday 31 July.

Police believe the car involved was a black Audi, which fled the scene. Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward, but say they believe the incident to be isolated, with no wider risk to the public.

Detective Inspector Rebecca Dickinson from Humberside Plolice, said "We want to speak to anyone who saw the incident, or who may have dash cam footage from around 1.40am this morning.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning. Credit: ITV Calendar

"Anyone who was in the area of the petrol station at that time may have seen something that would help with our enquiries.

"We believe this was an isolated incident and of no wider risk to the public however those in the vehicle, believed to be a black Audi, fled the scene and we are actively seeking to locate them.

"The driver and occupants of the vehicle are believed to have travelled a short way onto Freehold Street where the vehicle was abandoned.

"We have scene guards in place at both Princes Avenue and Freehold Street as we conduct our enquiries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward Credit: ITV Calendar

"I would appeal for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the occupants of the vehicle to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"Any information given will be acted on and hopefully locate those involved in what is a very serious incident.

"A number of witnesses have provided helpful information at the scene, and I thank them for their assistance. Anyone with any information, no matter how small, is asked to call us so we can establish the full circumstances of the collision and find those who have fled the scene."

Anyone with information is advised to call police on 101.